Frog Eye Salad Might Sound Unusual, But It's A Dessert Classic

The short answer is that no one knows. Most sources say that it's believed that it was first whipped up in Utah, which makes sense. It's long been associated with being served at the large gatherings of friends, family, and church members that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is so famous for. However, Vintage Dish & Tell did a bit of fascinating research that revealed frog eye salad's history well outside of the areas that it's traditionally enjoyed.

They found a cookbook that wasn't associated with the Mormons but with St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church in Minnesota. It was dated to 1992 and from there, they tracked down the member of the church committee who had written the cookbook and asked her about the dish. She remembered the recipe as being one of those 1970s-era recipes that were printed on commercial packaging and in this case, she said that her family had gotten it from Creamette's acini di pepe pasta.

And that's some pretty interesting food for thought. Although frog eye salad is often said to have been created in Mormon kitchens and it's lauded as an almost uniquely Mormon thing, it seems as though the story is much more complicated, commercialized, and widespread than it's often the credit of being.