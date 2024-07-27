The Fava Bean Substitute You Can Use In A Pinch

Fava beans go by many names, including faba beans and broad beans, but since they are grown in pods, they are actually legumes. And although they are often overlooked by their more popular cousins, fava beans are more versatile than other legumes, since they can be used both dried and fresh. Popular dried legumes such as cannellini beans (which are different from great northern), butter beans, and garbanzo beans (chickpeas) can't be used fresh because of certain toxins.

Fava beans are used in Asian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and African cuisines in breakfasts, stews, curries, and even in baking. They are green, flat beans that come in pods. If this description sounds familiar, it's because they are often confused with edamame. While both are legumes (edamame are young soybeans), they are different types of beans. However, if you're out of fresh fava beans, edamame can serve as a good substitute in a pinch.