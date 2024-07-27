The Fava Bean Substitute You Can Use In A Pinch
Fava beans go by many names, including faba beans and broad beans, but since they are grown in pods, they are actually legumes. And although they are often overlooked by their more popular cousins, fava beans are more versatile than other legumes, since they can be used both dried and fresh. Popular dried legumes such as cannellini beans (which are different from great northern), butter beans, and garbanzo beans (chickpeas) can't be used fresh because of certain toxins.
Fava beans are used in Asian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and African cuisines in breakfasts, stews, curries, and even in baking. They are green, flat beans that come in pods. If this description sounds familiar, it's because they are often confused with edamame. While both are legumes (edamame are young soybeans), they are different types of beans. However, if you're out of fresh fava beans, edamame can serve as a good substitute in a pinch.
Why edamame makes for a good fava bean substitute
Both fresh fava beans and edamame are buttery with a hint of nuttiness. Though not identical in taste, as edamame tends to be on the sweeter side while favas tend to be more bitter, they have enough similarities to work a comparable flavor profile in a dish. Their near-identical shapes give the beans a similar mouthfeel, and while fava beans are creamier than crunchy edamame, edamame does take on a softer texture once boiled. Also, they both are green, which means replacing favas with edamame allows a fava bean dish to keep its springtime brightness and enhance the sensory experience of the meal.
However, edamame only works as a substitute for fresh fava beans, not dried, which have a different taste and texture. If looking for a dried fava replacement, consider dried chickpeas, cannellini beans, or red kidney beans, all of which have a creamy texture and nutty taste like fava beans. Dried fava beans also tend to take on a brown color, making these darker-hued beans a great visual substitute as well. However, since they can be a bit one-note when cooked, consider adding an acidic ingredient to the dried bean substitute.
Ways to replace fava beans with edamame
One great way to replace fava beans with edamame is in dips and spreads. Dips are often visually impressive with creamy textures and bright colors. Keeping the green fava bean hue with edamame helps the vibrancy of the dish, just remember to boil edamame first to make it soft and creamy enough to replicate favas. Mashed edamame and fava beans also work great for crostinis. Another creamy, bright dish in which edamame makes an excellent replacement is risotto.
More dishes where edamame can serve in place of fava beans include vegetarian stews, vibrant salads, or grilled as an appetizer. As they both have pleasant flavors and textures that stand on their own, a dish like sautéed fava beans and greens works well with either legume. Keep in mind that based on the difference in textures, edamame might need to be cooked in certain dishes, or cooked longer in roasted or boiled fava bean recipes.