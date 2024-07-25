Serve Your Next Latte In An Ice Cream Cone And Thank Us Later
When most people brew a cup of coffee, they pour the drink into their favorite coffee mug. But there's a much more unique way to serve your drink — by pouring it into an ice cream cone. Thanks to social media, the trend quickly took off as people realized what a fun and cute way of serving their coffee this was.
What makes this such a great way to serve your drink is that, for one thing, ice cream cones fit perfectly into your hand, making them easy to hold when you're on the go. At the same time, they serve as an edible recipient. You don't have to worry about doing dishes after making your drink or throwing away cardboard or styrofoam cups and causing waste. Instead, simply chomp away at your ice cream cone cup once you've finished drinking your brew. Plus, they just look cool, making them the perfect drink to snap a photo of for the gram.
Things to know about making coffee in a cone
There are several different types of ice cream cones out there, and for the purposes of a coffee in a cone, many times, it's a waffle cone you'll see featured. These cones are beautifully aesthetic and have a sweeter flavor than both sugar and cake cones. On the other hand, if you want something sturdy, sugar cones may be a better pick as they have a more brittle texture that holds up to the liquid coffee. For their part, cake cones are best avoided, as the wafer material can easily disintegrate when filled with coffee.
Another thing to note is that you don't have to go with a standard cone for your beverage — you can make your cone even tastier by lining it with chocolate. As the drink sits in the cone, the chocolate melts into the beverage adding sweetness and cocoa tasting notes. You could also play around with lining the drink with white chocolate, peanut butter, Nutella, or other sweet spreads to infuse your drink with extra flavor.
Problems with serving coffee in an ice cream cone
Of course, as fun and tasty as this trend is, that's not to say it isn't without its issues. The main problem with serving coffee in a cone is that the cone isn't as durable as your coffee cup. Unlike porcelain, your ice cream cone can become soggy from holding the liquid for so long. In fact, that wait time might not even be very long — just four minutes is enough time for the cone to begin losing its structure and making it tough to hold your drink. If you're someone who likes to nurse their drink, this isn't very practical, so make sure you line your cone with chocolate and let it harden so that there's another layer the drink has to melt through first, buying you more time.
Another issue with cones is that sometimes they have chips or wholes in the bottom of them due to the way they're made. If you don't check before pouring in your brew, you can wind up with it funneling straight out the bottom and making a huge mess.
Lastly, while a chocolate lined cone can melt into your drink and add tasty flavor, if you go for a fancy option with nuts or sprinkles on it, these can also get into your drink. The result is a crunchy, unpleasant texture that can affect your drinking experience.