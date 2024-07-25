Serve Your Next Latte In An Ice Cream Cone And Thank Us Later

Of course, as fun and tasty as this trend is, that's not to say it isn't without its issues. The main problem with serving coffee in a cone is that the cone isn't as durable as your coffee cup. Unlike porcelain, your ice cream cone can become soggy from holding the liquid for so long. In fact, that wait time might not even be very long — just four minutes is enough time for the cone to begin losing its structure and making it tough to hold your drink. If you're someone who likes to nurse their drink, this isn't very practical, so make sure you line your cone with chocolate and let it harden so that there's another layer the drink has to melt through first, buying you more time.

Another issue with cones is that sometimes they have chips or wholes in the bottom of them due to the way they're made. If you don't check before pouring in your brew, you can wind up with it funneling straight out the bottom and making a huge mess.

Lastly, while a chocolate lined cone can melt into your drink and add tasty flavor, if you go for a fancy option with nuts or sprinkles on it, these can also get into your drink. The result is a crunchy, unpleasant texture that can affect your drinking experience.