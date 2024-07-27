The Cake Swap That Gives A Classic Tiramisu Some Extra Sweetness
Tiramisu is a beloved Italian dessert that has a most appropriate name, with the word itself translating to "pick me up." Whether it got its name due to the fact that it's just a delicious airy-creamy-rich-and-complex treat, or more specifically because of its caffeinated kick — or both — is perhaps up to the beholder to decide.
But something so perky, satisfying and light shouldn't be a heavy lift to prepare. The original iteration is a multi-step process that includes creating a custard, preparing espresso, soaking lady finger biscuits in the finished coffee, then layering everything together.
Instead, we suggest a super easy substitute that will not only slightly simplify the process of crafting your tiramisu, but also provide a flavor and textural boost. Just grab slices of your favorite classic pound cake — either the one you love to bake at home, or a store-bought version — and swap it out for the lady fingers. With this little twist on the tiramisu recipe, you'll have a crowd-pleasing pick-me-up in regular rotation.
Why make the switch?
What the Italians call "savoiardi" is what Americans typically refer to as "lady fingers." These unusually named biscuits are light but crumbly and a little dry. They're extremely neutral in flavor, too. (In fact, they're so inoffensive and unsubstantial that they're often used as a snack for babies in painful teething days.) These qualities may be why they originally made good candidates for tiramisu, where they'd be enlivened with espresso, but their presence can feel like a missed opportunity.
When a dish has so few elements, some might argue that each should bring something particular to the table. And pound cake has a lot to offer. Although it's also a relatively mild treat, pound cake still packs a tasty sweetness (after all, a quarter of the recipe is sugar if you follow the original framework). Pound cakes are also often made with a bit of vanilla, which complements the flavors of espresso and mascarpone nicely. And then you have a textural shift, from the dusty lady fingers, to a cake slice with a soft crumb. Both will absorb the espresso well, but pound cake's natural sweetness helps balance that bitter intensity a bit more effectively.
When it comes to the preparation part, dunking one lady finger at a time in coffee can be time-consuming. Pound cake won't need to soak in order to soften — it's already nice and tender — so you can speed up the process a touch by skipping this step, too.
Complementing your pound cake pick-me-up
If you're new to this tasty dessert, a handy beginner's guide to tiramisu explains it all. This favorite layered treat is also surprisingly customizable. In fact, in case you were concerned that messing with the original might be heresy in the eyes of Italians, there's a spot in Rome known for having 100 different versions . You can manipulate just about every element, trading mascarpone for ricotta, cutting coffee with rum or brandy to booze it up, or eliminating espresso altogether if you're not a coffee lover. And with this new pound cake element, you can personalize your pick-me-up by playing to the strengths of the savoiardi substitute.
A classic buttery pound cake is a natural fit for strawberries and is well known for its use in shortcake, so you can take that as inspiration here and layer in fresh berries or even top it with a chocolate drizzle. Chocolate pound cake makes for a nice twist, too, turning your pick-me-up into a mocha inflected masterpiece. Apple cider pound cake would be a great base for pumpkin spice tiramisu in autumn, while a sunny lemon olive oil pound cake could be a perfect way to boost your limoncello tiramisu any time of year. No matter your craving, this Italian classic made even simpler can always provide a lift.