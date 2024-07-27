The Cake Swap That Gives A Classic Tiramisu Some Extra Sweetness

Tiramisu is a beloved Italian dessert that has a most appropriate name, with the word itself translating to "pick me up." Whether it got its name due to the fact that it's just a delicious airy-creamy-rich-and-complex treat, or more specifically because of its caffeinated kick — or both — is perhaps up to the beholder to decide.

But something so perky, satisfying and light shouldn't be a heavy lift to prepare. The original iteration is a multi-step process that includes creating a custard, preparing espresso, soaking lady finger biscuits in the finished coffee, then layering everything together.

Instead, we suggest a super easy substitute that will not only slightly simplify the process of crafting your tiramisu, but also provide a flavor and textural boost. Just grab slices of your favorite classic pound cake — either the one you love to bake at home, or a store-bought version — and swap it out for the lady fingers. With this little twist on the tiramisu recipe, you'll have a crowd-pleasing pick-me-up in regular rotation.