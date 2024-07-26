Café De Olla: The Mexican Breakfast Drink That Requires A Clay Pot

If you ever make your way south of the border to Mexico, you may come across large clay pots with a ladle that make an appearance at your hotel breakfast. These clay pots contain coffee known as café de olla, which translates to "pot coffee."

Café de olla isn't your average cup of joe; it contains a few key ingredients that give it a unique flavor. For one thing, it's made using a special type of sugar called piloncillo (also known as panela, rapadura, or chanaca in other parts of Latin America). This sugar has a deeper, richer flavor with a molasses taste that infuses dark caramel notes into the coffee.

Beyond the sweetener, this coffee also gets a unique flavor thanks to warming spices. Cinnamon and cloves are the two most common additions, adding a woodsy, sweet flavor to the drink. You may also come across brews that use anise to add a dash of licorice flavor the coffee, or throw in citrus peel to bring out the floral aromas. All those ingredients give the coffee a rich flavor with hints of spice that make it the perfect drink for winter mornings or when you want to feel extra cozy.