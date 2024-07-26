You Can Thank A Group Of Monks For The Classic Stinky Cheeses We Have Today

When we think of the most wonderful smells in the foodie world, we usually come up with things like the wafting aroma of chocolate chip cookies or maybe some apple cider BBQ ribs. Stinky cheese? Not so much. Still, it's a strange gastronomic marvel that some of the cheeses that smell the worst might just taste the best. They're often described as being mild in flavor and having a soft, creamy texture unparalleled in the cheese world. There's some interesting science at work here, and according to the oft-told story, the practice of washing the rinds of cheese to create this smelly subcategory goes back to that point in time where legend and history often seem to coexist.

We're talking about the 7th century when the story says a young monk living in a monastery in France became the first to stumble on this way of preserving cheese and turning it into something divine. And it makes sense, as medieval monks have been credited with creating a variety of cheeses. Grana Padano — similar to parmesan — was first made by 12th-century Benedictine monks. Epoisses was created in a monastery of the same name. And speaking of stinky cheeses, what about Limburger? That's a relative newcomer developed by Belgian Trappists in the 19th century. But let's take a look at an early cheesy origin story.