You're Using Your Knife To Scoop Ingredients Wrong. Here's Why

We're all guilty of bad habits in the kitchen, from rinsing meat, which only spreads contamination everywhere, to tasting batters with raw ingredients, which can contain salmonella and E. Coli. But there's one bad habit that's particularly prevalent: using the sharp edge of your knife to scoop up ingredients.

When you scrape your knife across your cutting board with the sharp edge, you're risking the chance of cutting yourself. Even if the knife is somewhat dull, all you need to do is bump your arm against a wall while cradling your ingredients, and you could easily slice open your hand. And if you keep your knives as razor sharp as they should be, you could slice your hand open before you even lift your ingredients off the cutting board. But an even more common consequence of scooping your ingredients this way is compromising the edge of your knife. Knives are meant to cut with a forward-and-back motion, so the side-to-side motion pushes the edge out of alignment, dulling the blade more severely than correct usage ever could.