The Pantry Staple That Adds A Natural Sweetness To Grilled Fruit

It's often best to grill slightly underripe fruit because it's firmer, meaning it won't fall apart when grilled. However, underripe fruit tends to be less sweet, meaning that while it takes on caramelization and smokiness, it lacks the same natural sweetness that ripe, fresh fruit has. While there are many ways to sweeten fruit, honey is one of the best options when it comes to the grilled variety. Unlike a sweetener like syrup, honey is thick and viscous, meaning it is less likely to drip off the fruit. The rich globs of honey provide a juiciness to the fruit that simulates the satisfaction of eating fresh fruit, but with the smoky caramelization of grilled fruit to take it one step further.

Honey can also be brushed on the fruit before grilling to help enhance caramelization. However, be careful with this method, as while clumpy, honey will char both itself and the fruit it's basting. To remedy this, it's best to mix honey with another liquid, such as citrus juice which pairs well with fruit, to help honey coat the fruit more evenly to prevent burning. Also, be sure to grill on indirect heat. While citrus juice is a great fruit baste, it's even better with honey, whose sweetness helps mellow out its acid.