The Pantry Staple That Adds A Natural Sweetness To Grilled Fruit
Fruit often doesn't need much help from other ingredients to taste delicious. With juicy textures and natural sweetness, eating ripe fruit right off the tree makes for a delightful experience. For grilled fruit, however, consider taking things to the next level with a simple upgrade. Fruit typically takes on a new texture and flavor when grilled, and often benefits from being paired with something other than its fresh counterparts. Additionally, not all fruits measure up to those that contain the most sugar like cherries and mangoes, and need an additional ingredient to truly shine.
Fortunately, it doesn't take much to give fruit that extra touch of sweetness. In fact, there's a handy pantry staple that does the trick. Those who enjoy grapefruit for breakfast likely have used this ingredient to sweeten their fruit before: Honey. Honey isn't just a good topping for tart grapefruits, however. Great for grilled fruits of all varieties, a drizzle of honey is not only tasty but also a wise addition, as that extra honey in the pantry will never go bad.
Why honey is a great pairing for grilled fruit
It's often best to grill slightly underripe fruit because it's firmer, meaning it won't fall apart when grilled. However, underripe fruit tends to be less sweet, meaning that while it takes on caramelization and smokiness, it lacks the same natural sweetness that ripe, fresh fruit has. While there are many ways to sweeten fruit, honey is one of the best options when it comes to the grilled variety. Unlike a sweetener like syrup, honey is thick and viscous, meaning it is less likely to drip off the fruit. The rich globs of honey provide a juiciness to the fruit that simulates the satisfaction of eating fresh fruit, but with the smoky caramelization of grilled fruit to take it one step further.
Honey can also be brushed on the fruit before grilling to help enhance caramelization. However, be careful with this method, as while clumpy, honey will char both itself and the fruit it's basting. To remedy this, it's best to mix honey with another liquid, such as citrus juice which pairs well with fruit, to help honey coat the fruit more evenly to prevent burning. Also, be sure to grill on indirect heat. While citrus juice is a great fruit baste, it's even better with honey, whose sweetness helps mellow out its acid.
Additional toppings to try for grilled fruit
Honey isn't the only kitchen staple that takes grilled fruit to the next level. For a fluffy, refreshing addition to grilled fruit, consider whipped cream. Whipped cream makes a great pairing for warm, sweet desserts like fruit pies and strawberry shortcakes. Or take it even further by flavoring it to create cinnamon or vanilla whipped cream. Already a natural pairing with fruit, it's no surprise whipped cream sings with grilled fruit, as well.
For a more unconventional addition, try balsamic vinegar. This works best with fruits that pair with peppery flavors like strawberries or with salty ones like peach and cantaloupe, which also work well with savory prosciutto. Citrus juice is also a fantastic pairing for grilled fruit, which should be added before grilling so the fruit will sweeten as the sugars undergo caramelization. Other sweeteners, such as maple syrup or basic caramel sauce, provide a similar sweetness to honey but with different notes. Since maple and caramel have stronger flavors than honey, they tend to work better with milder fruits such as apples and bananas. Regardless of these extra additions, if you add honey to your grilled fruit, your guests (and your stomach) will thank you.