The Scientific Reason Cherokee Purple Tomatoes Look So Funky

Let's get the obvious out of the way first: Cherokee Purple tomatoes are a bit strange. They're a variety of beefsteak tomatoes characterized by their large size and the fact that they're grown on indeterminate vines. That means that instead of a nice, compact plant that you might grow on your back porch, these tomatoes grow on vines that will just keep growing. That's necessary to support these huge tomatoes, and even among beefsteak tomatoes, Cherokee Purples are massive and will weigh in at up to a pound each.

Then, there's their most arguably unappetizing characteristic, which is the fact that they're colored like a rather fresh bruise. Still, that's proof that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. These lumpy, strangely-colored tomatoes are lauded for their intensely sweet yet acidic flavor, and they're often said to have earthy, smoky overtones. Add in their thick skins, firm pulp, and their tendency to be incredibly juicy, and they just might be the perfect tomato.

But why in the world do they look like that? Many shoppers are familiar with the smooth red or yellow tomatoes that are more frequently seen in grocery stores, and it turns out that this funky heirloom tomato has the perfect mix of genetics to create a deliciously unique tomato.