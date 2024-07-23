Boil Frozen Broccoli Right In Your Pasta Water For A Quick Upgrade

Pasta dishes are famously easy to prepare and offer unlimited versatility depending on your sauces and added ingredients. Pasta can also be a really heavy meal, and the perfect way to add freshness and some nutritional variety is with a bright vegetable like broccoli. Sure, you could serve it on the side, but why not make life easier and boil your meal all in the same pot?

While your pasta is cooking, throw your pieces of frozen broccoli into the pot for the final minutes of boiling. Make sure your broccoli is thawed first for the best results. Not only does this save water and mean fewer dishes to clean up, but the flavors of the pasta and broccoli get a chance to meld even more. Your dish will be easier to prep and more cohesive than if all the ingredients were cooked separately. Frozen broccoli is perfect for this kind of thing because it stores for a long time and won't get too mushy when you add it to the boiling pasta water. You'll thank yourself later once you try this delicious, time-saving hack.