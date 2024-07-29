Pro-Tips For How To Save Your Overcooked Seafood

It doesn't matter how careful you are or how many times you've cooked any particular dish before, it's still easy to overcook something. When that happens to seafood, it's a pretty awful feeling. If you were looking forward to a delicious meal of light, flaky fish or succulent shrimp, doesn't overcooking them mean that ship has sailed? Not always.

The Daily Meal reached out to chef Michelle Wallace, the founder of b'tween sandwich co. While she did confirm that overcooking fish meant that your options for serving up a delicious meal were limited, all might not be lost. "It's very tough to come back from overcooked fish [or] shellfish," Wallace told us. "It becomes rubbery and dry — and that is not good eats." However, that doesn't mean it's a complete lost cause, and Wallace added, "There are definitely some things that you can do to try and save your overcooked fish and shellfish. ... turning your fish/shellfish into a fish salad is probably the best, most effective way."

That actually doesn't sound too bad, does it? Wallace gave us a few additional tips on how to turn that tough and rubbery seafood into a meal that you'll actually want to eat. If you're willing to get a little flexible with your food, then we have some seriously good news for you.