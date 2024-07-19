Microsoft's Massive Tech Outage Has Even Hit The Starbucks App

In one of the biggest tech bungles in recent times, cybersecurity company CrowdStrike pushed a faulty Microsoft Windows update that brought down systems and companies around the globe. Almost everything was hit, shutting down live news stations, grounding flights, closing banks, and interrupting even the most minor services.

One of the companies that was hit is Starbucks. You can open its app and poke around the interface, but customers are still greeted with a splash page warning that all online ordering functionality (including accessing a given store's menu), is not currently functioning. For a company that does roughly 70% of its business through a combination of online and drive-thru ordering, where many tricks can be used, that's a brutal blow. And it's not even Starbucks's first issue with its app.

Making matters worse, some stores have even lost the ability to charge credit and debit cards, restricting all payments to cash. In a country where roughly 70% of people mainly use cards, it's going to affect the coffee chain's sales until the problem is fixed.