Give Your Green Beans A Quick Pickle For More Flavor This Summer

Green beans are one of those vegetables that stand up well to freezing or canning, but there's still nothing like the snap and crunch of the fresh variety. Whether they come from the produce aisle of your favorite grocery store, the farmer's market, or your own backyard garden, green beans are a summertime favorite for a good reason. If you can't get enough of these delicious veggies and if you're always looking for new ways to use them, you can't go wrong whipping up a dill or garlic brine for quick pickling.

Quick pickling will add some incredible flavors to your green beans, and (hence the name) it doesn't take long at all. Also known as refrigerator pickles, quick pickles don't require a canner and can be ready to eat in just 12-24 hours. There are some basics that you'll need to know to pickle just about any vegetable, but once you've got the process down, you'll be surprised at just how easy quick pickling is — and how much fun it is to experiment with flavors, heat, and spices. When jarred, heated, and sealed properly, pickled green beans will last about a year, while quick-pickled beans will stay fresh for several weeks when refrigerated.