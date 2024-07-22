Give Your Green Beans A Quick Pickle For More Flavor This Summer
Green beans are one of those vegetables that stand up well to freezing or canning, but there's still nothing like the snap and crunch of the fresh variety. Whether they come from the produce aisle of your favorite grocery store, the farmer's market, or your own backyard garden, green beans are a summertime favorite for a good reason. If you can't get enough of these delicious veggies and if you're always looking for new ways to use them, you can't go wrong whipping up a dill or garlic brine for quick pickling.
Quick pickling will add some incredible flavors to your green beans, and (hence the name) it doesn't take long at all. Also known as refrigerator pickles, quick pickles don't require a canner and can be ready to eat in just 12-24 hours. There are some basics that you'll need to know to pickle just about any vegetable, but once you've got the process down, you'll be surprised at just how easy quick pickling is — and how much fun it is to experiment with flavors, heat, and spices. When jarred, heated, and sealed properly, pickled green beans will last about a year, while quick-pickled beans will stay fresh for several weeks when refrigerated.
Quick pickled green beans are fast and flavorful
There are many different ways to make a brine for quick pickling. For maximum crunch, use a 10% white vinegar. Want a little more sweetness? Try apple cider vinegar. Whichever you choose, a good rule of thumb is to use an equal measure of water and vinegar, but that can be adjusted if you'd prefer something with a little more kick. Heat your brine and whatever aromatics, herbs and seasonings you'd like, cool, add to a jar with your green beans and pop them in the fridge. It really is that easy!
Some fresh and dried herbs that work well here include dill, rosemary, and thyme. If you'd like to bring a little heat and some spice, add a few slices of hot peppers, red pepper flakes, black peppercorns or mustard seed. If you're using apple cider vinegar and going for a sweeter profile, dissolve a pinch of sugar in the brine as you're cooking it, then add a clove of garlic, and some allspice. If you don't like to freestyle you can always use pre-packaged pickling spice mix.
Here's how to use your quick pickled green beans
If you have more produce than you can handle, a quick pickle will give you some extra time to make sure nothing goes to waste. Quick-pickled green beans are so versatile that they'll definitely get eaten. Sure, they're delicious right out of the jar as a snack, but why stop there?
Quick-pickled green beans make an incredible garnish for savory cocktails like a Bloody Mary, and they also bring a flavorful crunch when they're chopped and added to any salad. Swap out regular cooked green beans for pickled in your Salade Niçoise, or mix them into a chicken, tuna or creamy potato salad. If you're making cold wraps for a picnic, they're great when added to these, too. They can bring a new depth of flavor when mixed in a chopped fresh tomato salsa recipe, or layered into sandwiches and burgers. If you're looking for a simple cold side dish to serve this summer, look no further than quick-pickled green beans — they work great with barbecue fare.