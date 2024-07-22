Bastani: The Persian Ice Cream With Some Truly Unique Flavors

Americans like to think they've got ice cream all figured out, but we could learn a lot from the Middle East. While we lean into loading up our pints and cones with candy, caramel, and even salty snacks to flavor our frozen desserts, Iranians go their own way with subtle, sweet bastani, which is an ice cream made with rose water, saffron, and pistachio.

Bastani is a custard-based ice cream with a long history in the Middle East. In fact, it is probably one of the oldest flavors of ice cream in the world since the origins of the frozen treat can be traced back to the Persian Empire around 500 BCE. Saffron, which is native to that part of the world, gives bastani a golden color, and the flavor of the spice mixed with rose water and pistachio creates a sublime, aromatic combination that is truly memorable and unique. It's not all that common to find bastani in the U.S., but if you know where to look, you can try it for yourself. It's also not particularly tricky to make it yourself or to create something similar.