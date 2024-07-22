Infuse Vodka With Cranberries For A Delectably Tart Liquor
Cranberries are one of those foods that sort of gets pushed aside until the holiday season, when homemade cranberry sauce gets served up alongside a Thanksgiving turkey, and a cranberry pie hits the table for a delicious dessert afterwards. If you find yourself wondering why you don't take full advantage of those delicious cranberry flavors throughout the rest of the year, we've got you covered.
Using cranberries to infuse vodka is a brilliant way to bring a uniquely tart fruitiness to any cocktail you use it in. It's incredibly easy to do, takes just between three and five days, and as a bonus, that cranberry-infused vodka also makes a great gift for anyone who waits all year for a few extra helpings of that Turkey Day cranberry sauce. Looking for some fun ideas for a bright red Valentine's Day cocktail? Look no further!
Frozen cranberries will work really well to infuse vodka, so don't worry if you're thinking you might not be able to find fresh berries. A good standard sort of rule is that it'll take about a cup of fruit to turn 3 cups of vodka from a neutral spirit to a flavorful liquor that will give some of your favorite cocktails a serious upgrade. It's so good that it might just become a year-around staple.
Tips and tricks to keep in mind when infusing vodka
Infusing vodka with cranberries is pretty simple, but there are some things you'll want to keep in mind — starting with the jar. We recommend using a wide-mouthed quart jar with an airtight lid, for a few reasons. Not only will it be easier to add first those fresh or frozen cranberries (and then the vodka), but it'll help you keep all of your berries submerged. And that's key: The alcohol content of the vodka will keep the fruit from getting funky, and the more fruit that's exposed to the vodka, the more flavor will be infused.
Opt for a quart jar, and there will be just enough room for infusing a 750 milliliter bottle of vodka. You should also prep your cranberries, but don't worry, it's easy. Blitz them for just a few seconds in a food processor, slice them in half by hand, or puncture the skins of the cranberries with a knife or fork.
Three to five days is generally enough time for the cranberries to work their magic, but if you let it sit for longer than that, you're not going to be doing it any harm. Shake the bottle on occasion, and when you're ready, remove the cranberries, and strain the vodka through cheesecloth or a coffee filter just to make sure you remove any stray pieces of fruit. Enjoy!
Creative ideas for your cranberry vodka
There are two different kinds of people in this world, and here's ideas for each one: Cranberry vodka can make a brilliant gift, whether you bottle it with a few ribbons and a heartfelt card for Valentine's Day. Or you can hand it out at your next vampire-themed party, then serve up some brilliantly red cocktails alongside your favorite spooky Halloween dishes. And there are plenty of cocktail ideas that will allow a cranberry vodka to truly shine.
Use it in a cranberry martini, swap it in and replace the rum in a mojito, or use it to add an extra-tart kick to a classic Cape Cod — otherwise known as a vodka cranberry. It also makes a great addition to a Cosmopolitan, and if you're serving up sangria, this can be a fun addition to anything from an end-of-summer sangria with blueberries, raspberries, and white wine, to a fall sangria with flavors like pears, apple cider, and cinnamon. Looking for an easy and amazing brunch cocktail? Use it in a cranberry screwdriver or mimosa.
Want to go a step further in your cranberry vodka? There are a number of flavors that complement cranberries incredibly well, and they can be infused into vodka along with the cranberries. Add a few pieces of orange or lime peels, a vanilla bean, a slice of fresh ginger, or some cinnamon or allspice. If you'd like this to come out a little sweeter, add a pinch of sugar.