Infuse Vodka With Cranberries For A Delectably Tart Liquor

Cranberries are one of those foods that sort of gets pushed aside until the holiday season, when homemade cranberry sauce gets served up alongside a Thanksgiving turkey, and a cranberry pie hits the table for a delicious dessert afterwards. If you find yourself wondering why you don't take full advantage of those delicious cranberry flavors throughout the rest of the year, we've got you covered.

Using cranberries to infuse vodka is a brilliant way to bring a uniquely tart fruitiness to any cocktail you use it in. It's incredibly easy to do, takes just between three and five days, and as a bonus, that cranberry-infused vodka also makes a great gift for anyone who waits all year for a few extra helpings of that Turkey Day cranberry sauce. Looking for some fun ideas for a bright red Valentine's Day cocktail? Look no further!

Frozen cranberries will work really well to infuse vodka, so don't worry if you're thinking you might not be able to find fresh berries. A good standard sort of rule is that it'll take about a cup of fruit to turn 3 cups of vodka from a neutral spirit to a flavorful liquor that will give some of your favorite cocktails a serious upgrade. It's so good that it might just become a year-around staple.