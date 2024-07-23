Here's What's Inside The Behemoth Emergency Food Bucket At Costco

Costco currently sells what some are calling the "apocalypse-ready" food kit, perfect for those who want to stay prepared in the event of an emergency. The ReadyWise Emergency Food Bucket — offered in 150-serving and 110-serving protein packs — costs $79.99 and $99.99 on Costco's website, respectively. The buckets are filled with freeze-dried meals designed to last up to 25 years. While it may be easy to mock such a product as a doomsday prepper's dream, Costco customers are giving the Emergency Food Bucket high ratings.

Of course, the big question on everyone's mind is what comes inside. Costco describes this product as a "meticulously curated package [that] goes beyond just food." The Emergency Preparedness Food Bucket includes either 110 or 150 servings, as indicated on the label, but it encompasses various types of meals as well as drinks. Of course, survival is about much more than food, but ReadyWise notes that having enough food can improve peace of mind and calm the stress of emergency situations. It also describes these products as ideal for through-hiking and camping since freeze-dried meals are easy to take on the go. Note that this product was once available in-store in various serving sizes but is now only available online.