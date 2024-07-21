Andrew Zimmern's Major No-No When It Comes To Cooking Tomatoes

Andrew Zimmern loves tomatoes. He shared on his website, "I buy buckets of them at the farmers market to supplement my harvest and turn half into sauce, the other half I halve, toss with olive oil and roast in a 225-degree oven for 6 or 7 hours."

But whether you roast these red fruits for a pizza or pasta dish or use them for a one-pot tomato soup, Zimmern says you don't want to cook them in anything made of soft metal, especially aluminum pots and pans. He thinks you should even avoid using aluminum utensils when preparing tomato recipes. But why is this an absolute no-no?

Again, Zimmern explains on his website, "The acidity in the tomato doesn't do well with them, they create a chemical reaction and can turn cooked tomatoes bitter, fades the color and the food will absorb some of the aluminum!" And if you use your aluminum pots to cook tomatoes in, chances are they aren't going to look very pretty after the fact. The TV host and entrepreneur further said, "The acid in the tomatoes can pit and discolor the aluminum cookware. But you shouldn't be cooking with those anyway."