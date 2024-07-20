The Easy Way To Bring That Wilted Kale Back To Life

Kale is a fairly hearty winter green vegetable that should last in your refrigerator for at least five to seven days, but it quickly starts to lose moisture through its leaves. To get it back to its normal crispy, crunchy state of being, all you have to do is fill up a bowl or a clean sink, cut the ends off of the stems of the kale, and then submerge it in the water. Let the kale sit for at least 30 minutes before checking to see how it's looking. Especially wilted kale might take as long as two hours to come back to life, so don't give up if the leaves don't revive right away.

The most important step in shocking kale is to make sure that the ends of the stems are submerged so that they can suck up water. There are varying beliefs on whether you should use ice water or room temperature water, but good old cold water from the tap should do the trick. Keep in mind that when kale is in its prime form, the leaves will float, so if you're trying to shock kale that's already been cut up you might need to weigh the leaves down by floating another heavier object on top of the leaves, like another bowl or a plastic cutting board.