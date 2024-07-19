Give Fried Green Tomatoes A Flavor Blitz With Bacon Grease

Making fried green tomatoes is pretty easy as long as you slice them properly, but it is important to pay attention to the temperature of the bacon grease in the pan. There's actually a pretty narrow temperature window you need to hit to fry your fruits (yes, they're fruits not vegetables) so that they're crispy and golden while also avoiding setting off the smoke alarm.

There's nothing sadder than a soggy fried green tomato, let's be real. If you go to the trouble of coating and frying your tomatoes — which you plucked early off their vines — you'd better get the breading and frying part right, otherwise it's just a waste. In order to get a crispy, brown crust on the outside of the tomatoes, which is caused by the Maillard reaction, the oil needs to be around 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

With that said, bacon grease, unlike, say, vegetable oil, has a pretty low smoke point of around 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. So if it gets too hot, the fat will literally start to fill your kitchen with smoke. This is where a calibrated quick-read thermometer really comes in handy. As the fat melts and heats up, take regular temperature readings to make sure you're in the right zone. If it gets much hotter than 350 degrees Fahrenheit, pull the pan off the heat for a few minutes to bring it down before you fry the next round of tomatoes.