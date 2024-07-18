Hard Seltzers Are The Easy Way To Make A Boozier Cocktail

Way back in ye olde days of 1994, a fizzy alcoholic beverage called Zima hit the shelves. It was something of a slow burn, leading to a massive commercial flop for a number of reasons, and it turns out that it was just a few years ahead of its time. Similar hard seltzers hit the market again in 2013. Sales have only increased — and are projected to continue to do so in a big way. That's not entirely surprising: They're delicious and convenient, and come in pretty much any flavor you could possibly want. While they're great on their own, they're also an invaluable ingredient in a variety of cocktails.

In a nutshell, the idea is to swap out soda water, tonic, juice, or a soda mixer for a hard seltzer. Not only is that an easy way to make a fizzy cocktail, but the plethora of flavors available means that if you're looking to cater cocktails to a group of friends, there's no need to keep a ton of fruits and flavorings on hand — it's all right there in the hard seltzer already. Brilliant, right?

There are a few things to remember when you're swapping in hard seltzers, including the fact that the final cocktail will have a higher alcohol content. You may want to adjust your ingredients accordingly, but fortunately, this is one swap that's endlessly useful and incredibly easy.