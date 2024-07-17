Amp Up Blue Cheese Sauce With One Boozy Ingredient

Adding alcohol to a sauce can help the dish go the extra mile, and bourbon in your blue cheese is no exception. Blue cheeses are strong in smell and taste and are often very earthy and striking. They always pack a punch, especially when melted down and incorporated into a sauce with other bold flavors like garlic and chili flakes. Blue cheese sauce can have a very forward taste, which is why adding bourbon can round out the richness and creaminess with woody notes.

To incorporate bourbon into your blue cheese sauce, cook the alcohol down with other ingredients like garlic and butter before adding the cheese. Mixing in the cheese once your bourbon base is away from heat incorporates the blue cheese fully into the sauce without it separating and getting clumpy. Adding heavy whipping cream to your sauce will also reduce the thickness, making it easier to pour over your dish so it's less of a dip.

When it comes to picking your ingredients, any block of blue cheese will do. If you prefer a milder taste, opt for gorgonzola; but if you want the strongest flavor, try a roquefort. When it comes to picking your booze, a beginner's guide to the best bourbons to buy can help you find your desired taste. Different brands have signature flavors, some that are lighter or spicier than others which give an extra kick to your sauce.