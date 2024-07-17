Amp Up Blue Cheese Sauce With One Boozy Ingredient
The food world has a love-hate relationship with blue cheese — some adore its tangy taste while others shy away from its strong smell. Blue cheese by itself can be overwhelming, but when combined with other aromatic ingredients it becomes a classic sauce that even skeptics go crazy for. But it's time to take your blue cheese sauce to the next level. How? Add some bourbon.
Cheese and alcohol notoriously pair well together, but typical pairings often include wine or even beer in some German dishes. But little did you know bourbon and blue cheese are a match made in booze heaven. The smokiness of bourbon complements the sharper flavor of the cheese, and it also adds a sweeter undertone to the fatty blue cheese sauce. This sauce already goes well with steak and hearty meats, and the addition of bourbon only amplifies the overall flavor palate.
Adding bourbon to blue cheese sauce
Adding alcohol to a sauce can help the dish go the extra mile, and bourbon in your blue cheese is no exception. Blue cheeses are strong in smell and taste and are often very earthy and striking. They always pack a punch, especially when melted down and incorporated into a sauce with other bold flavors like garlic and chili flakes. Blue cheese sauce can have a very forward taste, which is why adding bourbon can round out the richness and creaminess with woody notes.
To incorporate bourbon into your blue cheese sauce, cook the alcohol down with other ingredients like garlic and butter before adding the cheese. Mixing in the cheese once your bourbon base is away from heat incorporates the blue cheese fully into the sauce without it separating and getting clumpy. Adding heavy whipping cream to your sauce will also reduce the thickness, making it easier to pour over your dish so it's less of a dip.
When it comes to picking your ingredients, any block of blue cheese will do. If you prefer a milder taste, opt for gorgonzola; but if you want the strongest flavor, try a roquefort. When it comes to picking your booze, a beginner's guide to the best bourbons to buy can help you find your desired taste. Different brands have signature flavors, some that are lighter or spicier than others which give an extra kick to your sauce.
Make the most of your bourbon blue cheese sauce
There are plenty of ways to enjoy your bourbon blue cheese sauce once you've put the recipe together. Most suggestions call for drizzling it over a thick cut of meat like steak, but you could also use it as a substitute for a slice of cheese on a burger. You can try a homemade blue cheese dressing with the added bourbon to give a tangy twist to any side salad.
Another classic way to use your bourbon blue cheese sauce is as a dip; serve it in a small dish with some vegetables as an appetizer to add some freshness before your meal. Fire up the grill and prep mahogany-style grilled wings with sage blue cheese sauce for a breadth of spice that will automatically be upgraded by the splash of bourbon in your sauce. You could even serve your dish with a glass of bourbon to bring out the drink's smokiness or make a whole bourbon-inspired meal by dishing out a dessert that incorporates a sweet bourbon taste as well.