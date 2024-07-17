Are Jalapeños Actually Getting Less Spicy?

If you've noticed that the jalapeños you're picking up at the grocery store don't seem to have the same kind of kick they used to, you're not alone. Back in 2023, D Magazine did a deep dive into whether or not there was anything to the oft-repeated complaints about mild jalapeños, and they spoke to Stephanie Walker of New Mexico State University's Chile Pepper Institute. She confirmed that they, too, had gotten a ton of complaints, and there are a few things going on here — starting with the standardization of jalapeño pepper production.

According to that article, jalapeño growers widely standardized their crops to grow a particular breed called TAM II. They're popular for a few reasons: They reliably grow to twice the size of other types of jalapeños, and they're more mild. Why is that important? The majority of jalapeños are processed into things like salsa and hot sauce, and when they're on the mild side, that allows companies to add their own levels of capsicum to standardize recipes and reliably create mild, medium, hot, and extra-hot versions of their products.

That... seems pretty logical, right? Others have picked up on the story and have tried to figure out if there's more going on here than just a corporate conspiracy to make it easier for them to produce jalapeño-based products, and it turns out that yes, there is a little more to it.