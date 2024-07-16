Why The Midori Sour Cocktail Owes Its Existence To Studio 54

In the world of cocktails and liqueurs, Midori is unique. When a recipe like a Sauza Midori margarita calls for this bright green liqueur, there isn't much that you can substitute to get the same fresh flavors — and when it comes to the iconic Midori Sour, there's definitely no substitution. Although the origin stories of many famous cocktails are hotly debated, we do know exactly when and where Midori hit U.S. shores.

Midori was introduced in the 1960s. At first, this liqueur hit the market in its native Japan, where it was developed by Shiniiro Torii, who wanted to create a liqueur inspired by the flavors of Japanese melons, muskmelons, and yubari fruit, while still having Western-world vibes. Midori was first sold in 1964, attracted international attention in 1971, and 1978 it became the first fruity liqueur to hit the U.S.

This bright green liqueur debuted at Studio 54 during the launch party for one of the decade's biggest movies. It's no wonder it became wildly popular, making brightly colored cocktails that embodied the fun atmosphere of the '70s-era disco scene. After hitting in a big way, Midori-based cocktails — particularly the Midori Sour — have recently received a 21st-century update, and they're back on the dance floor.