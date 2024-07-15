Before Tossing Hot Dogs In The Oven, Make One Important Cut

There are as many ways to cook hot dogs as there are reasons to never question what's actually in them. Boiling is a common method, especially when convenience is sought. Grilling hot dogs, especially after a beer bath is another excellent option. But it's oven-baking them, combined with one quick cut, that literally opens hot dogs up to greater possibilities.

Before you oven roast a hot dog, start by making one long cut from end to end. When you make it, go about a quarter to halfway down into the hot dog. Then, pop them into a 400 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, and watch as that cut lets the hot dogs split open.

You do this to create a third line in the dish, the other two lines being the spaces between the bun and the hot dog, for you to fill with delicious toppings. It's the perfect way to give each of the holy hot dog trinity (ketchup, mustard and sweet relish) its own place of honor.