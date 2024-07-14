For Way More Flavorful Smoked Pork, Try This Garlic Tip

When it comes to picking your protein, pork is such a versatile selection. It can be called upon to be the basis of your barbecue, the impressive centerpiece of a holiday meal, or simply worked into your work-a-day breakfast sandwich. And the cut known as the butt (which is, in fact, part of the pig's "upper" body, including the shoulder, neck, and arm), makes an ideal option for many of your favorite flavors — particularly strong ones like garlic.

Infusing your pork butt with big garlic flavor is as simple as grabbing your trusty paring knife and using it to perforate the meat, then slipping some peeled cloves into the openings. Your main concern here is making sure the openings are deep enough to completely hide the cloves inside so that they are protected from the heat (as exposed parts can burn during cooking), but other than that, you can simply follow your standard pork butt roasting recipe, sit back and get ready to bring this garlicky flavor bomb to the table.