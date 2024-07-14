For Way More Flavorful Smoked Pork, Try This Garlic Tip
When it comes to picking your protein, pork is such a versatile selection. It can be called upon to be the basis of your barbecue, the impressive centerpiece of a holiday meal, or simply worked into your work-a-day breakfast sandwich. And the cut known as the butt (which is, in fact, part of the pig's "upper" body, including the shoulder, neck, and arm), makes an ideal option for many of your favorite flavors — particularly strong ones like garlic.
Infusing your pork butt with big garlic flavor is as simple as grabbing your trusty paring knife and using it to perforate the meat, then slipping some peeled cloves into the openings. Your main concern here is making sure the openings are deep enough to completely hide the cloves inside so that they are protected from the heat (as exposed parts can burn during cooking), but other than that, you can simply follow your standard pork butt roasting recipe, sit back and get ready to bring this garlicky flavor bomb to the table.
Why garlic makes spicy sense for your pork butt
Part of the reason this preparation works so well is that pork butt has some powerful meaty flavors on its own, so it can handle the addition of the pungent and assertive taste of garlic. This cut also has a good amount of marbling, and that natural fat will be a major carrier of flavor for your garlic as it cooks, conveying both flavor and aroma in a big way.
Pork butt usually takes some time to roast, too — you're more likely to achieve that fall-apart tenderness after some long stewing, braising, or smoking time — and that means your garlic has the opportunity to transform into a paste-like, soft, and spreadable version of itself. By the time you're preparing your pork to serve, that consistency will make each clove practically melt right into the meat as you pull it. This means you don't have to worry about fishing it out or encountering any unpleasant crunchy surprises, and can just expect a delicious, well-distributed punch of flavor.
Enjoying your garlicky pork butt
Given that pork butt has an association with being the basis of great pulled pork, you can lean into that barbecue tradition. Pork also goes notoriously well with fruit, so try a peach-based barbecue sauce which will complement the garlic notes in your meat as well, or opt for roasted smashed apples and pears for a spin on the pork-and-applesauce classic combo.
There is almost no end to the ways you can utilize your pork, and with this garlicky kick, it's an exceptional addition to stews like Mexican tinga, a soup like posole, or a savory, warming ramen; a sandwich on a soft baguette like bahn-mi, or even in your favorite meatballs. You can experiment and try one of 10 DIY rubs, seasonings, and spice mixes every home cook needs to find a complementary go-to that'll go great with garlicky meat. That said, if you do nothing more to your pork butt but simply apply this easy garlic tip and serve, you'll still be in very tasty territory.