Baked Beans Are The Unexpected Addition Your Pasta Salad Needs

Summer is the season of cookouts and picnics, and what better side to bring along to these events than pasta salad? It's hearty, flavorful, and, most importantly, easy to make. Plus, it comes packed with summer vegetables that give it a pop of color on your dinner table.

Speaking of veggies, most pasta salad recipes call for vegetables like tomatoes and celery. However, there's one vegetable you probably haven't thought to add to your salad: baked beans. This ingredient adds a dash of smokiness to your salad while also bringing on the deep flavors of molasses and extra sweetness.

Another perk is that you don't need mayonnaise in this pasta salad recipe since the viscosity of the bean sauce already works to give your dish texture. That makes it a good pick for those with a sensitivity to eggs. Plus, while you can make your own baked beans to add to the mix, you can just as easily use a store-bought variety to save yourself time.