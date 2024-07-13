This Delectable Soju Cocktail Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Soju is the perfect cocktail alcohol, given its variety of flavors, smooth taste, and wide range of strengths. It's the most popular spirit in South Korea and it has established itself all over the world. Another worldwide sensation is the Japanese yogurt drink Yakult — the yogurt drink featured in the hit show "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" – and man do soju and Yakult taste great together. Add some Sprite and you've got an amazing three-ingredient cocktail!

Although there is a proper way to drink soju by itself, it often features in mixed drinks that are popularly served in Korean barbecue restaurants. In fact, you may have seen the soju and Yakult cocktail on the menu and noticed how quickly this drink comes together. Starting with an ice-filled glass, pour in a bottle or two of Yakult – don't worry, they're small — add the desired amount of soju, and then add Sprite until the glass is full.

Soju's sweet and smooth disposition is a perfect match for Yakult's more punchy and tart flavor. When mixed with the fresh and bubbly Sprite, you have the perfect combination. Note that Yakult isn't a thick yogurt, but is actually fermented dairy designed to be light enough to drink, so it smoothly blends with the other ingredients. Plus, this three-ingredient cocktail is a delicious way to get to know drinks from all over the world all in one glass.