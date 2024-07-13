What's The Exact Difference Between A Kitchen And A Kitchenette?

Matching your living space to your lifestyle is crucial for a happy home life, and if you've ever searched for an apartment, browsed Airbnb for a vacation rental, looked into remodeling your own house, or outfitted a personal space for a family member who's moving in, you've undoubtedly heard the terms "kitchen" and "kitchenette" used pretty frequently. The latter is smaller than the former, sure, but what's the actual difference in technical terms?

Although there are numerous differences, they're all related to one factor: Size. While kitchens are considered to be separate rooms that have more than 80 square feet, kitchenettes are typically spaces of less than 80 square feet that are usually installed in part of another area in the house, such as in the living room. Kitchenettes will, for example, sit along one wall of a studio apartment, or feature a free-standing counter that separates a larger living space.

It's that lack of space that leads to other differences: Kitchenettes tend to have smaller and fewer appliances and less options for storage, and while it might seem like those are pretty notable inconveniences to have to deal with, it's not all bad news. Kitchenettes might be exactly the sort of low-maintenance, easy-to-clean option you're looking for. On the other hand, if you're a home chef who loves to make large or complicated meals, if you love to prep meals in advance, or if you can't do without your gadgets, a kitchen would be the way to go.