Tissue Bread: Does This Viral Korean Snack Really Have 1000 Layers?

The internet age has given us innovative, ingenious bakers all over the world who love to get extremely inventive with new treats. Perhaps the Cronut started it all, but creators have taken the idea and run wild, with mashups like the brookie (excellent in its peanut butter chocolate form) and the croffle (the croissant waffle masterpiece you have to experience), as well as reinterpretations of classics. The latest viral snack comes from South Korea and seems to fall into the latter category, taking a traditional croissant and reimagining it entirely.

At Truffle Bakery in Hannam-dong in the Yongsan District of Seoul, South Korea, you can find something called "Tissue bread." It is essentially laminated, buttery croissant dough that has been stuffed into a cube-shaped baking pan and emerges a masterfully layered, perfectly caramelized, and flaky delicacy that is delightfully referred to as "1000-layer bread" by fans.

While it's clear from videos and photos that there is certainly an admirable number of layers comprising the finished product, there seems to be no evidence that there are actually 1000 of them. This also appears to be a nickname that the internet has devised for this delicacy — the bakery itself refers to its product by its official name: Tissue bread.