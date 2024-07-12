The Difference Between Brazilian Cachaça And Rum

It's entirely possible that you may have heard Brazilian cachaça referred to as Brazilian rum, and while that's not entirely wrong, it's not exactly correct, either. At a glance, the two are similar: They're both made from sugarcane, and they're both available as white, unaged spirits as well as caramel-colored aged liquors, but take a closer look, and their similarities end pretty quickly.

Even though it's rum that's arguably more popular in the U.S., cachaça is lesser known and thought to be much older. That dates back to some time in the 17th century, and it has a horrible origin story. The first people to drink it were Brazil's population of enslaved persons, who were given daily rations of cachaça as a sort of pain medication. Over the years, cachaça became wildly populated, was banned on June 12, 1744, and later became a symbol of national pride. Rum, on the other hand, comes from a completely different area of the world — Barbados — and spread very, very quickly as part of a key component of the slave trade.

Rum and cachaça have entirely different production and distillation processes, which result in spirits that taste different and have different levels of alcohol. While cachaça is required to be 40% ABV, rum can be bottled at anywhere between 40% and 60%. While they can be substituted for each other in most cocktails that call for them, they vary enough that the swap will overhaul the flavors of the entire drink.