What You Need To Know Before Adding A Spice Rub To Your Sous Vide Steak

Unless you've got dedicated time to stand next to a stovetop or grill, cooking the perfect steak can be tricky. It's easy to miscalculate and overcook, ruining an otherwise delicious piece of meat. But the sous vide method cuts out the guesswork — using a vacuum-sealed bag, a hot water bath, and a circulator, the technique can get a steak up to the correct temperature and keep it there for as long as you need, without any threat of overcooking. And since it's very much a set-it-and-forget-it kind of cooking method, the basics of sous vide are pretty easy to get a handle on once you have the equipment. But perfecting the flavor may require more experimentation.

Your typical steak seasoning techniques may not work in the vacuum-sealed bag the same way they do on the grill. Even if you generously season the steak with a spice rub before putting it in the bag to cook, it's likely that the steak will emerge with a different flavor intensity than you'd hoped. To ensure concentrated spice flavor, it's better to add the rub to the steak after the sous vide cooking process.