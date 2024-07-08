Never Ignore This Red Flag At A Korean Barbecue Restaurant

John Bach explains that the reason the cabbage is such a giveaway is that, often, if you're not served baechu kimchi at a Korean barbecue spot, chances are the joint isn't Korean-owned. "After traveling through nearly every major city in America and the rest of the world, I've found many non-Korean owned Korean restaurants that, in all fairness, try their best to make kimchi with no reference to the real deal," he explains, adding, "They almost always end up using green cabbage or make their kimchi so sweet that it can pass as a dessert."

One reason why napa cabbage is used is thanks to years of tradition. However, it also affects the taste of the dish. It has a clean, green aroma but also has a slightly sweet flavor that can offset the spiciness of the kimchi seasoning. Other cabbage varieties might lead to a more bitter taste that doesn't balance out the spicy, savory taste of the seasoning. At the same time, its texture works well for the fermentation process. In the winter, it ferments more slowly and lends to a crisper bite, while in the summer, it ferments more quickly and has a softer texture. Different cabbage varieties, however, may ferment at different rates and may not have the same soft consistency with a slight crunch on the thicker parts of the cabbage that baechu kimchi has.