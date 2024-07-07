The Easy Way To Tell If Your Walnuts Are Rancid

Walnuts are delicious when served raw straight from the shell or when roasted and salted as a delightful snack. They're also indispensable in many beloved dishes including classic banana walnut bread, the iconic Waldorf salad, and you can't have traditional Danish butterhorns without them. Walnuts have a buttery quality, and they're toasty with a touch of bitterness that helps balance sweet baked goods and complement savory dishes.

While walnuts are widely available all year round, and may not seem as delicate or susceptible to spoilage as fresh fruit and vegetables, all nuts do indeed have a shelf life. Walnuts, like other tree nuts, are technically fruits and are best used as close to their harvest date as possible. Once they turn rancid they have an unpleasant taste, smell, and texture — all of which will come through in your finished culinary creation.

Fortunately, there are some tell-tale sensory cues if you suspect your walnuts have turned: Softness rather than their signature snap, an unusually dark color, or a solvent-like smell. To get a read on whether your walnuts are ready to use or past their prime, it's helpful to understand what might cause them to become rancid in the first place.