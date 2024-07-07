What Is A Margarita Cake And Does It Contain Tequila?

When one hears the term "margarita cake," it's pretty easy to get excited. After all, it's not often two words that each represent such joy are put together in sequence. The phrase does beg a few questions though, including what exactly a margarita cake is, and if it actually contains the booze that makes the cocktail famous? The answers to both, however, aren't so cut and dry. Much the way the go-to dessert or iconic drink can each be made a multitude of flavors, styles, and preparations, so too can the margarita cake.

Sometimes, the moniker is applied to layered confections made with lime, and indeed utilizing tequila, while other times, as in a mango margarita cupcake, tequila is totally absent. There are more variations with less-expected ingredients like a Jell-O-based filling and a cake bar that uses crushed salty pretzels as a crust. With all these options, how does one know what qualifies as a margarita cake? Generally speaking, one of the most consistent elements across recipes is some kind of lime component. The tequila is optional, but the important thing is to capture the refreshing spirit of that citrusy sipper. With those loose guidelines in mind, you can get very creative, but perhaps the first order of business is deciding whether to include booze.