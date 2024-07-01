Why Employee Recommendations Should Be Your Go-To When Shopping For Wine

Rodolphe Boulanger says that one key to getting a great wine recommendation is to "tell them what you like –- whether it's a brand, grape variety, region, or style –- and what you are using the wine for (entertaining, special occasion, [as a] gift, etc.)." Employees know which bottles come from which regions or feature a certain type of grape, which can help save you from hunting up and down the aisles to find something you like. They can also offer wine pairing suggestions depending on what you'll be serving the beverage with, too.

And, employees help you match the bottle to the occasion. If you're after something for a summer barbecue, you're more likely to want a wine that can be chilled to provide a cool, refreshing sip. On the other hand, if you're choosing a winter wine, you might want something at room temperature or even a blend that can be turned into a warm cup of mulled wine. Plus, if you're giving a gift, they can help you find a good crowd-pleaser bottle. That can save you from guessing what profiles your host might like.

At the end of the day, Boulanger explains that it's important to "be open and transparent about what you're looking for. And it's ok to not know." Let the employees know things like how much you're willing to spend, for instance, and be clear about anything you dislike. With just a few key details, Boulanger explains, "that's usually enough to get a fruitful conversation started."