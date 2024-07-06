Why Was The Colorful Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued?

Now completely disappeared from grocery checkout shelves and convenience stores across the country, Fruit Stripe chewing gum was once one of the biggest kid-friendly brands going. In variety packs bursting with as many as 17 sticks, Fruit Stripe came in five flavors, with each stick corresponding to a bright and eye-popping shade laced with wavy, zebra-like stripes. Furthering the zebra association was the Fruit Stripe mascot, Yipes, a happy zebra who appeared in animated television commercials airing during kid-focused programming.

While Fruit Stripe was just plain fun all around, it's now among the many defunct candies and gums we'll probably never see again. Unfortunately, the brand's "wet 'em and wear 'em" tattoos and flavors like orange, lemon, cherry, melon, and peach couldn't save the company from its eventual demise. In early 2024, its manufacturer announced that it had already stopped making the once-popular, youth-marketed chewing gum. So, why was the briefly flavorful and always colorful Fruit Stripe gum discontinued?