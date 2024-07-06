The Discontinued Candy That Truly Embodied Its Off-Putting Name

The aggressive and bombastic confectionary niche of sour candy took off in the 1960s with the launch of Lemonheads. DareDevils and Warheads came along in the '80s and '90s and turned the sour candy market into a battlefield where producers differentiated its products by making them increasingly, unbelievably sour. In 2008, Toxic Waste Candy oozed onto the scene, with the "ultra-sour" treat including a brutal half-minute of mouth discomfort before the sweet sensation.

Distributor Candy Dynamics played up the so-called danger in Toxic Waste Candy, in various forms and serving sizes, by packaging it in containers that resembled atomic refuse receptacles. One of the more popular entries in the novel line, and perhaps among the best sour candies for many fans, was the Toxic Waste Nuclear Sludge Bar. Available in several flavors, the chewy candy arrived in a tiny yellow waste drum with green ooze painted on the lid.

However, in 2011, all flavors of Toxic Waste Nuclear Sludge were pulled from all stores across the U.S. In an ironic and horrifying twist, the candy with the jokey name alluding to dangerous materials was found to actually contain unacceptably high levels of a known toxin. The since discontinued candy really lived up to its "Toxic Waste" moniker.