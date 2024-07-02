Why Do Some Southerners Bury A Bottle Of Bourbon Before Their Wedding?

Weddings are a time to celebrate the present, look to the future, and honor the past. It's not surprising that there are a ton of regional and family traditions that couples might decide to uphold, and for those tying the knot in a number of Southern states, they might have some bourbon shopping to do. Why? It's a long-standing tradition that the happy couple bury a bottle precisely one month before the big day.

This particular entry in the list of Southern wedding traditions has a bit of superstition that goes along with it. While some couples might be content to just cross their fingers and hope for good weather on their wedding day, Southerners go a bit farther and bury a bottle of bourbon in hopes of making that good weather happen.

Oddly, it seems to run in complete opposition to another Southern belief that if it rains on your wedding day, your union is going to be blessed with good fortune. And that belief kind of makes sense: It's rain that guarantees a good harvest and all the prosperity that goes along with a successful farming season, a cornerstone of life in the South. Burying the bottle of bourbon to keep that rain at bay might seem like it's taunting fate just a little bit, but that hasn't kept it from being a beloved Southern tradition that's observed even today.