The Difference Between Light And Dark Broth In Thai Noodle Soup

Making dark broth from scratch takes time — you'll need to simmer it for a couple hours. It'll probably also require a trip to the butcher, since many recipes call for ingredients like a whole duck or pork blood. Luckily, you don't have to make dark broth from scratch as some Thai recipes start with store-bought bone broth.

Store-bought bone broth is different from other types of store-bought stock since it's generally simmered for longer, which results in a saltier and more flavorful product. There are different types of bone broth on the market, so you'll want to match the type of bone broth to the type of protein in your soup (for example, use beef bone broth if you're making a beef noodle soup). If you're using store-bought bone broth instead of homemade dark broth, you'll need to add key ingredients like black soy sauce, cinnamon, and star anise.

If you're making light broth from scratch, be sure to scrub the bones before simmering, and never boil the stock to ensure the broth stays clear. But you can save time here too as many recipes, like this Thai coconut chicken soup, call for store-bought chicken broth instead of homemade. If you're using the store-bought stuff, you can add garlic, daikon, scallions, ginger, and cilantro stems to the broth to make it more akin to Thai light broth. You don't need to use low-sodium store-bought broth here, since they're usually milder in flavor.