The Bag Hack That Instantly De-Stems All Your Grapes At Once

If this hack isn't your bag, there are some other techniques for destemming grapes. This includes one in which you take the bunch between your palms and rub it as if using a stick to start a fire. In this case, they should pop off easily but may get away from you, so it's best to place a bowl beneath your hands and practice this trick over a sink or colander.

Another involves laying a bunch of grapes on the bottom half of a folded towel on a countertop, then draping the other half over the top and gently rubbing with the fabric the bunch until the fruit comes loose. While you're less likely to have rogue grapes rolling away on you in this case — since they should be caught by the towel and are already on a surface — practitioners of this method admit you may still have to pull off a few of the grapes by hand.

The plastic bag trick appears to be the most likely to complete the job without requiring that you do any extra hand-picking. It also seems super useful for larger varieties, however, there's no evidence with any of these hacks to suggest they'd be effective for smaller varieties like champagne or concord grapes, where clusters are tighter and the fruit may not come loose as easily.