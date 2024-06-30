What Is Greek Coffee (And What Makes It Special)?

Coffee may be one of the most universally recognized and enjoyed beverages after water. Regardless of where you are on the map, you'll likely find a version of freshly brewed coffee beans available to enjoy. On the islands of Greece, for example, locals and tourists alike enjoy coffee pretty much anywhere at any time of day. A survey conducted by Kapa Research found that 84% of Greek residents enjoy at least one cup of coffee daily, and a large majority of those surveyed claimed to have two or three cups daily. Clearly, coffee is essential in Greek culture, but you won't find locals drinking just any type. Coffee drinkers in Greece swear that Greek coffee is the secret to a long life.

While Greek coffee is brewed and sipped like any other coffee, the difference derives from its signature style of brewing, its finely ground beans, and its extra-strong flavor and texture. People who have tried Greek coffee often claim that the region's brew is stronger and richer than other styles of coffee. It is often served black with the option to add milk or sugar if needed — although adding a large amount of sweeteners could be a dead giveaway that you are a tourist.