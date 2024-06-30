The European Inspiration Behind The Fresh Market Grocery Store Chain

In 1930, the grocery shopping experience was transformed when the first King Kullen supermarket opened in Queens, New York. The first chain grocery stores (like Kroger and Loblaws) came to life in the 1920s, but they were still limited in the kinds of products they put under one roof. With the rise of King Kullen, the days of going to butchers, bakers, and greengrocers separately began to decline — all those necessities were in a single, convenient place, and you only had to shop at one grocery store. By the 1980s, the supersized supermarket was the norm. But when Ray and Beverly Berry opened the first The Fresh Market in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1982, they had a different idea in mind.

Just before Ray Berry left his job overseeing several thousand 7-Eleven stores, the couple had been on a trip to Europe. While traversing its quaint towns and cities, they had fallen in love with the European market. The fare was fresh, and the interactions were intimate. Growers, butchers, and purveyors of all kinds sold their wares out of stalls to clusters of customers — the Berrys were determined to bring these charming tableaus back home.