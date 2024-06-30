Are Seedless Watermelons Considered GMOs?

GMOs are wildly controversial, and it's easy to see why. Even though they've been linked to benefits like a higher nutritional value and an increased resistance to pests, environmental stressors, and disease, there have also been concerns raised about how safe they are for human consumption. The idea of someone mucking about with the genetics of the food that we eat might feel weird or concerning, but this is the 21st century, and there's no going back now. And here's where seedless watermelons enter the picture.

The seeds are one of the challenges of eating and enjoying watermelon, so it makes sense that seedless varieties would be a big hit. But we all know plants come from seeds ... so, what gives? While it might be tempting to guess or even assume that seedless watermelons fall into the GMO category, they don't. In fact, no type of watermelon sold commercially qualifies as a GMO crop.

Although seedless watermelons may seem like a fairly new arrival to the produce aisle of your favorite grocery store, they've actually been around since 1939. That's when they were first developed in Japan, and although it took a while for the industry to get up and running, about 92% of those sold today are seedless. It turns out that while they can be considered to be genetically modified, they're definitely not GMOs. The difference is surprisingly straightforward — it's a matter of cross-breeding that can occur in nature.