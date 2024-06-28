The Best Time To Add Your Eggs For Takeout-Style Fried Rice At Home

One of the most popular variations of fried rice is golden fried rice, in which the egg plays a key role. In golden fried rice, egg yolks are added to the rice before frying, giving it a golden coating and extra flavor that keeps it sticky. You can still add the usual scrambled egg to this type of fried rice, or even just the leftover egg whites, but be sure to follow Kung's advice of scrambling the eggs last.

There are of course other ingredients in fried rice, the chief of which is the rice itself. According to Kung, the dryer your rice is, the better it is for frying. "Day old rice is ideal because of its lower water content and slightly rigid structure, helping it keep its shape," he shares. This makes it ideal for frying because it will absorb the sauce instead of drowning the ingredients in absorbed water.

You can also add protein and vegetables to your fried rice, but remember Kung suggests cooking those ahead of time. You can try making beef fried rice with fresh ginger, following a classic style of preparation, or add some Korean flavors to this Chinese dish and make a kimchi fried rice, Kimchi Bokkeumbab. Fried rice really knows no bounds when it comes to adding new flavors, and there are plenty of underrated ingredients that will amp up your fried rice in the comfort of your own kitchen.