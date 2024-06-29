Large Vs Small Parties: When's The Best Time To Start Eating Dinner?

Guests at large gatherings tend to behave differently than they would at more intimate events. After all, all eyes are on you at a dinner party with less than 10 people, whereas a function with upwards of 50 usually calls for slightly less formal energy. Regardless of how many people are at a function, you can still strive to be an exceptional party guest to secure an invite to the next one. To be the best party guest you possibly can, there are rules of party etiquette to remember.

For example, if you arrive at a function completely famished, you might not notice that you have started digging into your plate of food before anyone else. To save you from the awkwardness of putting your fork down mid-bite when you finally realize, note the number of guests before eating. A smaller event will require slightly different meal etiquette than a larger party. At traditionally smaller, more intimate dinner parties, it is polite to wait until every member of the party has gotten their food before you take a bite. Party guests in larger groups can usually eat after their meal has arrived but should still pay attention to the host's behavior and expectations around the dinner table. When in doubt, look to the host for your cue to begin eating.