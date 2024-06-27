The Big Problem That Comes With Buying Bagged Chile Peppers
Buying produce can be hit or miss. Some grocery stores are known for their bright, fresh fruits and vegetables, while others sadly don't pass muster. Of course, no matter where you shop for your produce — whether in-store, at a farmer's market, or online — there are certain tips and tricks to ensuring you pick the cream of the crop, literally.
If you're looking to spice up your next homemade meal and are on the hunt for chile peppers, avoid simply grabbing a bag and heading home. Instead, you'll want to strategically pick your own individual peppers to ensure you're getting your money's worth. Why is this important? Like buying any produce in bulk, a bag doesn't allow you to inspect the goods to make sure you're actually scooping up fresh, usable ingredients. When it comes to chile peppers in particular, you want to make sure they are soft and bendable, have an aromatic smell, and are vibrant in color.
Dry, inflexible chile peppers may be past their prime
In the United States, chile peppers tend to be in season between the end of July through early fall. Whether you're shopping for fresh or dried chile peppers, you'll want to make sure that you can smell the spicy notes wafting off the vegetables. Dried peppers tend to have a stronger aroma due to their higher levels of capsaicin, but both should be discernible. Fresh peppers should be shiny, with no visible bruises, cuts, or soft spots, while dried peppers should be firm yet flexible. Any peppers that appear dry or breakable are likely old and won't have much flavor, rendering your meals one note.
Be extra cautious of any chile peppers that appear slimy or have visible discharge, mold, or discoloration. These are signs that the chile has gone bad and should be avoided. Celebrity chef and restauranteur Rick Bayless recommends shopping at Mexican or Latin American markets to find the best chile peppers. As he succinctly explains to Epicurious, "The key is going where there's high turnover."
How to store chile peppers for longevity
To get the most out of your chile peppers, optimizing how you store them is key. For fresh peppers, you'll want to keep them in the fridge. Make sure not to wash them before storing them so that condensation doesn't speed up the aging process. Many recommend avoiding the veggie bin in your fridge to prevent any additional moisture that might increase the chances of mold and instead storing them loose. This should keep your peppers fresh for up to three weeks.
When storing dried chiles, break out an airtight container and throw those peppers in. Next, you'll want to make sure to avoid storing your peppers in sunlight and instead find a cool, dry space for them — most likely, a pantry. You can also keep them in your freezer to further elongate their life. While freezing your dried chiles will ensure they are usable for up to a year, it's recommended to use them within six months for the best flavor. And best of all, since you handpicked your peppers, you can rest easy knowing you've got the best of the bunch waiting for you when you're ready.