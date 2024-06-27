The Big Problem That Comes With Buying Bagged Chile Peppers

Buying produce can be hit or miss. Some grocery stores are known for their bright, fresh fruits and vegetables, while others sadly don't pass muster. Of course, no matter where you shop for your produce — whether in-store, at a farmer's market, or online — there are certain tips and tricks to ensuring you pick the cream of the crop, literally.

If you're looking to spice up your next homemade meal and are on the hunt for chile peppers, avoid simply grabbing a bag and heading home. Instead, you'll want to strategically pick your own individual peppers to ensure you're getting your money's worth. Why is this important? Like buying any produce in bulk, a bag doesn't allow you to inspect the goods to make sure you're actually scooping up fresh, usable ingredients. When it comes to chile peppers in particular, you want to make sure they are soft and bendable, have an aromatic smell, and are vibrant in color.