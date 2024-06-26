Can You Use Chickpeas As A Replacement For Hominy?

First things first: Hominy is an incredible, versatile ingredient with a long and fascinating history. It definitely deserves a place in every kitchen, whether it's used for a silky-smooth coconut curried hominy soup, or some deliciously dippable hominy fritters with bacon thyme sauce. But what if you find yourself running short on hominy? Or craving something just a little bit different? Could you opt for using chickpeas as a replacement? Absolutely!

Swapping hominy and chickpeas works really well, and one of the things that you'll absolutely love is that it's one of the easiest swaps you'll make in the kitchen. There's no math or conversions necessary, as you can simply use an amount of chickpeas equal to the amount of hominy that your recipe calls for. That works with both dry and canned hominy: Replace dry hominy with dry chickpeas and canned hominy with canned chickpeas, and that's it.

For some, this simple swap can open up a whole new group of recipes. Hominy is a staple food that dates back to somewhere between 3000 and 2000 B.C., and even though it's still a crucial foodstuff today it might be hard to find in some areas. Fortunately, this easy chickpea swap will allow you to try some amazing hominy-based recipes — no hominy required.