Pound Vs Butter Cake: What's The Difference?

When it comes to cake, sometimes it's unnecessary to ask questions. Just slice, serve, and smile. That said, for those true cake enthusiasts, it can be helpful to understand the distinctive personalities of different styles — especially when they are quite close at a glance, as is the case with butter and pound cakes.

Both of these can be considered snacking cakes, both are super versatile, and both can grace the table at just about any time of day, for any occasion. They can be dressed up (think pound cake grilled and served with balsamic strawberries) or simply served in their pure and basic forms. They use many of the same ingredients, and for that reason, have a similar flavor profile; instead, the main distinction comes down to consistency.

While you can expect a decadent taste and tender crumb in both cases thanks to a shared reliance on butter and eggs, pound cake is a denser, more squat product. Butter caked has more of an expansive feel, as air is one of the major ingredients in its recipe, whipped in during the creaming process and retained thanks to leaveners like baking powder.