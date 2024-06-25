The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Classic Chicken Soup

Catherine Fallis explains that the reason medium-bodied, dry white wines are such a good pick for chicken noodle soup is that they "both soothe and cleanse the palate while lifting the delicate flavors and textures of the hot soup."

Each of these wines also has its own tasting notes that work well with your soup. For its part, Pinot Blanc has herbal notes that can work against the parsley, oregano, and other seasonings you'll often find in chicken soup. If it's Albarino you're dealing with, this wine has salty and bitter notes. These can work well against the richer flavors of a creamy chicken soup and, as Fallis notes, help cleanse the palate. Chablis has similar mineral and salty notes to Albarino that can help enhance the vegetables and herbs in the soup.

And if you're a fan of chicken noodle soup with pasta or matzoh in it, don't worry about needing to mix up your wine pairings. Fallis says you can still drink the same wines with the soup as the noodles and matzoh "are both very mild in flavor or texture."