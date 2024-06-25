Use Leftover Ice Cream Cones For A Fun Twist On Cannolis

Whether you want to dig into your Italian roots or are looking for a fun and filling dessert, a Sicilian cannoli is a great pick. These sweets are made by folding a pastry dough into a tube shape and deep-frying it — or even making it in the air fryer for an oil-free alternative — to give them a crispy texture and golden color. Then, they're filled with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.

The only trouble with making cannolis is that they can be tricky to assemble. Folding and frying without breaking your cannoli shells or causing them to collapse can be difficult, and you can wind up with treats that are less than sightly. At the same time, it's also a time-consuming process.

The good news is that there's a much easier alternative to traditional cannoli shells: ice cream cones. This substitution achieves the same crunchy texture but doesn't require slaving away in the kitchen. Plus, they're sturdy enough to hold your cannoli filling. Even better, they're easy to hold when you eat them, saving you from accidentally pushing the ricotta cheese out one end of the cannoli and making a mess.